Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated their latest SUNSHINE Award recipient, Cheryl Hurd, CNA, on Wednesday, March 29.

Cheryl was nominated for the award by a patient who wrote, “I was scared to death to have surgery. Cheryl made sure to be extra kind and patient, and talked about her farm to take my mind off of it. Thank you so very much!”

Cheryl is an extremely hard worker who is goal oriented and persistent in her care for patients. She makes patient rounding a priority every day to ensure her patients are comfortable and treated with courtesy and respect. She helps meet the needs of the unit by being flexible and offering to work nights and takes pride in showing her caring behaviors to staff and patients.

For more information about the SUNSHINE Award or to nominate a CNA, visit https://northernlighthealth.org/EMMCSUNSHINE.