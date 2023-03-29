The body of a male was recovered from the Medomak River in Waldoboro on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, whose identity is not being released until family has been notified, was recovered near Dutch Neck Road after the Maine Marine Patrol received a report that a skiff had sunk at around 4 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The caller reported that three people had been aboard the 12-foot skiff, officials said.

The body was recovered around 5 p.m., and has been sent to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Further information was not available on Wednesday evening.