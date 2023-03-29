Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

How many more mass killings are going to happen before Congress bans assault weapons?

Just recently a disturbed person went to a Christian school where they were a former student and killed three 9-year-olds and three adults after apparently elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building. They had stockpiled assault weapons.

It is now time for Congress to ban all assault weapons. Why would the average person want one anyway? Are they planning on assaulting someone and killing them?

Some gun owners are against banning assault weapons because they say it takes away their right to bear arms. I don’t believe that is true.

In my opinion, the only people who should own an assault weapon are the military and law enforcement who are trained to use them.

Another issue Congress should take up is updating and improving the background checks for all people buying a gun. It just might stop the wrong person being able to buy a gun.

I am tired of all the mass shootings carried out by people using assault weapons. The time has come to stop it.

Rebecca Wiers

Palmyra