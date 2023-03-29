Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I used to think that Dr. Nirav Shah, former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was a Maine state treasure. But Shah has left us for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now I think Susan Young, the Bangor Daily News’ opinion editor, is a Maine treasure. Her Saturday columns, such as the recent one on book bans, are models of smart thinking, powerful, concise prose and crystal clear argument. I look forward to what Young has to say every Saturday morning.

John Contreni

Greenville