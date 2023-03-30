Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Maine media has extensively covered the ongoing issues involving municipal sludge disposal in the state. What has become clear is that there are serious people ranging from industry experts to Maine Department of Environmental Protection officials to municipal leaders trying to tackle this problem and find workable, real-world solutions.

What is also clear is that there are a plethora of activist and campaign organizations that are inserting themselves into the conversation, not to offer viable solutions, but seemingly to raise their profile and raise money. The irony is that these are the same organizations that pushed hard for the legislation that brought us to where we are today. Even when presented with facts and undisputed data they continue to blame state officials and industry experts who are on the front lines, dealing with this issue hands on, every day.

Based on their fundraising emails and social media posts, they seem to be more interested in making a name for themselves and making a buck while wastewater utilities and Maine ratepayers are being burdened with the increased costs of sludge disposal. For their sake, I hope it’s worth it.

Paul Mills

Brewer