The current session of the Maine’s Legislature has been asked to create a paid family and medical leave system that would provide financial security when Mainers need to take time off from work to care for loved ones or themselves. Currently, 77% of Maine workers do not have paid leave.

The proposed program, constructed by Mainers for Mainers would provide 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a newborn or a loved one with a serious condition, or for the worker to recover from an injury or illness.

Let your state senator and representative know how paid family and medical leave would benefit you and your family.

Rosalyn Fisher

Bangor