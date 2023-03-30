Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

When you think of scavengers in the woods, thoughts might immediately turn to four-legged carnivores such as coyotes, foxes, bobcats, lynx and even weasels.

Those critters are pretty quick to discover a free meat meal after another animal dies, or if a carcass is placed in the wild.

Today’s trail camera videos from Allie Ladd of Byron prove that our flying friends also know how to get their fare share of easy bounty that might come their way.

The opening segment shows that there is definitely a fair amount of competition for that kind of food. Despite giving away quite a bit of size to the turkey vultures, these ravens know how to team up and create a distraction that allows their brethren to get in on the action.

One raven appears to be having a good time antagonizing a turkey vulture by pecking at its feathers, which opens the door for its buddy to hit the deer carcass.

In the second part of the video, a mature bald eagle stands guard along the riverside as an immature eagle shows off its beautiful coloration and markings while picking on the deer.

Their tranquility is quickly disrupted when something scares them into flight.

Thank you again to Ladd for working so hard to set up and maintain his trail camera sites to provide such gorgeous footage of wildlife in the western mountains of Maine.