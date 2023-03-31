The Cape Neddick Lobster Pound is for sale for $2.5 million.

The popular coastal restaurant has been in business for 64 years, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

Known locally as “The Pound,” the restaurant that overlooks Cape Neddick Harbor and Tidal River is known for providing a great dining experience.

J.B. Young, the son of the founder Joe Young, told the Portsmouth Herald that times have changed and running the restaurant is not as financially stable as it once was. Rising costs, especially after the pandemic, have reportedly been a real problem.

According to the real estate listing on Zillow, the property at 60 Shore Road is 11,443 square feet and is listed for $2.5 million.

Young told the Portsmouth Herald he has “not made the determination if it does not sell whether to open for the season or not.”