Gov. Janet Mills tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19, her office announced.

Mills took the test after experiencing a scratchy throat Sunday morning and plans to isolate for at least five days. Her symptoms are mild and she plans to work remotely, returning to the office later this week, she said in a statement.

The positive test result means the Democratic governor will skip First Lady Jill Biden’s Wednesday visit to Southern Maine Community College in South Portland.

Mills, 75, is fully vaccinated and boosted and previously tested positive for COVID-19 last April, when she was prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication that helps stave off serious cases of the virus.