CARIBOU, Maine — After more than 30 years leading Aroostook County schools, Tim Doak will start a new chapter as the York School Department superintendent.

A Fort Fairfield native, Doak said he has great memories of serving Aroostook schools but is making the move for personal reasons.

“The biggest reason is to be closer to family. Both my children and my granddaughter are in southern Maine,” Doak said.

Doak has been superintendent for RSU 39, which serves Caribou and Stockholm, for the past eight years and superintendent of neighboring SAD 20 in Fort Fairfield for the past seven years.

During that time, he oversaw the completion of RSU 39’s new Caribou Community School and navigated his districts through the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was one of two finalists for the York job and will replace outgoing Superintendent Lou Goscinski, who will step down July 31.

Doak started his career in 1990 as a social studies teacher at Madawaska High School, then became assistant principal and principal at that same school.

Doak served as superintendent for both Grand Isle and Madawaska school districts, then was principal at Fort Kent Community High School. He later became superintendent for Allagash and Fort Kent schools before moving to Caribou and Fort Fairfield.

The York school board will meet Wednesday to accept Doak officially as superintendent. After that, the Caribou and Fort Fairfield school boards will vote to accept his resignation.