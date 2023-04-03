Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I have noticed that whenever there is news to report that is not complimentary to Donald Trump, it is not on the front page. Seemingly every newspaper across the country showed the indictment of a president on their front page but BDN had it on Page 5 in a small corner.

Whether the BDN supports him is unimportant. The news is about his alleged crimes, and it is about time that all newspapers publish the truth instead of protecting him from exposure.

Is the BDN afraid of retaliation from MAGA Republicans? We certainly have our fair share. However, the news is the news, and if BDN doesn’t want to report facts, then what good is this paper?

Linda Canham

Winterport