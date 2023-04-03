Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’s depressingly predictable and meaningless response to Donald Trump’s indictment in the BDN on March 31, followed by what I believe to be a BDN political reporter’s equally predictable stock review of her disapproval of the former president, does a disservice to the paper’s readers.

Parroting the talking point that the indictment is “unprecedented” ignores the fact that no president has done more to undermine our government institutions and the rule of law than Trump. The founders clearly envisioned a corrupt, lawless tyrant, but they trusted other elected officials to act wisely and selflessly to effectively deter him. What they didn’t imagine is that an entire political party, having purged those few members courageous enough to call out its leader, would defend, ignore or voice weak concern about the very behavior against which they swore an oath to defend the country.

Now that’s unprecedented, and Collins chooses to be a member of that party.

Judy Bielecki

Belgrade