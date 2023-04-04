DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle Artists Association is pleased to announce that April’s Artist in Residence is Adell Donaghue. Adell has been a member of the DIAA for approximately three years and has been working in a variety of mediums for about 50 years. Her talents include drawing, painting (oil, gouache and watercolor), and printmaking (etching, lithography, woodcut, linoleum, mono print, monotype, mixed media/collage). Additionally, Adell has collaborated with other artists and authors to create handmade books and broadsides.

Like other artists in our area, Adell’s work is heavily influenced by the beautiful landscape of Maine. Adell notes that she first came to Stonington in the fall of 1980, where “a soft rain was falling and the harbor was socked in with weather.” She awoke that first night after midnight to notice “soft clouds of fog in the room. I lay awake, listening to the sounds of the harbor and watching the weather ghosts dance in and out of my room. This lovely memory has remained with me over the years, tucked into a corner of my heart.” This led to Adell visiting Stonington to paint and draw over the next forty years, finally purchasing a little house overlooking the harbor in 2018.

Adell will continue to pursue her artistic passion during her residency at the DIAA Gallery. Here, she will create a series of woodblock prints that explore the regional architecture and landscape of Deer Isle. The public is cordially invited to stop in to visit and chat with Adell Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1:30–4 p.m.

Adell will offer a Printmaking Demonstration & Workshop on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will make tiny prints on a mini etching press and will also make a large format print from a woodblock using traditional Japanese hand tools. The workshop is limited to ten people, and materials will be provided. Like other workshops presented by DIAA members during the winter season, this event will be free for the public. Please contact Adell at ardonaghue@gmail.com to sign up. Participants should wear a work shirt or bring an apron, as printmaking can be messy!

Adell’s work can be viewed at https://adelldonaghue.com/ and at www.simianpress.org, which Adell founded in 2016.

Throughout the winter, a continuing exhibit, “Winter Windows,” features members’ artwork for sale. Contact cbsimonds@gmail.com to purchase. The DIAA Gallery is located at 15 Main Street in Deer Isle Village. For more go to https://www.deerisleartists.com/ or call 207-598-9656‬.‬‬