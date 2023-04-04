Mild temperatures and far southern Maine showers ahead for Tuesday.

Tuesday looks mainly cloudy and mild. A narrow band of rain will keep Greater Portland and York County wet in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s, with brighter skies to the north.

Winter will make a one-day comeback on Wednesday. Highs will drop into the low and mid-30s with cloudy skies. Rain and freezing rain gets going in the late afternoon.

It’s all rain at the coast, but for inland and mountain portions of Maine, a period of freezing rain looks likely Wednesday evening and night. After sunset, the threat for icy roads increases substantially across the state.

Temperatures should rise above freezing by sunrise, reducing ice buildup. Scattered rain showers remain possible Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid- to high 50s in southern Maine. Some towns may see temperatures rise into the low 60s.

Slightly cooler air filters into Maine for Friday, though temperatures still look mild in the 50s. Skies should clear out for Friday.

Easter weekend looks gorgeous across the state. Highs will be in the 40s with sun Saturday, and in the 50s with lots of sun on Easter. The mild and sunny trend continues into next week as well.