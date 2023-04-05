This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Attorney General Aaron Frey said he began a romantic relationship last year with an employee he supervised, apologizing for what he called “an error in judgment” in not having someone oversee his subordinate sooner.

The Democratic attorney general said late Tuesday that his relationship did not constitute a breach in state law, office policy or legal rules. But Maine’s consensual relationship policy emphasizes that supervisors who begin relationships with subordinates in state jobs should disclose them so other supervisory arrangements can be considered.

The relationship began in August, Frey said in a statement released by a communications professional outside of state government. He said Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub will now supervise Frey’s romantic partner. Through a spokesperson, Frey declined to answer questions about when that arrangement changed or when colleagues knew of the relationship.

“I should have done this once we realized we had feelings for one another,” he said in the statement. “It was an error in judgment and for that I am sorry.”

The statement came after the Bangor Daily News began reporting on tips about Frey’s relationship that it received over the past week. The newspaper had not approached the attorney general about it by the time it was released just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Frey was elected four times as a state representative from Bangor before rising to the attorney general’s office in 2019, succeeding Gov. Janet Mills when she assumed the Blaine House. The attorney general is selected by the Legislature, which Democrats have held since then. He is in his third term as the state’s top legal official.

Under Maine law, the attorney general’s office is independent of the governor, sitting outside of the executive branch. That means Frey is not overseen by any other state official and answers only to the Legislature. Consensual relationships are not mentioned in his office’s harassment policy as they are within the Mills administration.

