Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon snow up north and rain and sleet to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges on Tuesday afternoon related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential election.

You can read the 16-page indictment here.

PLUS: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins urged all Americans to react peacefully to the prosecution, saying “the stakes grow higher” for the country at every stage.

AND: The criminal charges stem from three separate instances in which Donald Trump and his associates are accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 election.

The 20 people who have been living in the encampment will be in housing when the city closes it April 11.

“Scooby Doo” writer John Rozum is a big fan of Loren Coleman, who plans to relocate his cryptozoology museum to Bangor.

The Stage Door, set for a soft opening in May ahead of the Penobscot Theatre production of “Mary Poppins,” will offer cocktails, beer and wine.

Brian Hinrichs will arrive at Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters as the group seeks to expand its membership and partner network.

If it reopens, the Island Nursing Home will be operate as the 32-bed Homeport at Island Nursing Home residential care facility.

The Caribou Historical Center and Museum has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s April once again, and that means baseball season is officially underway for Portland’s hometown baseball club.

The annual International Ice Hockey Federation World Women’s Championship begins Wednesday in Brampton, Ontario.

Canada lynx display amazing strength and dexterity when securing their next meal.

In other Maine news …

Debunked vaccine conspiracy theories promoted during Maine committee hearing

Maine farms are growing fish and vegetables under the same roof

Tacos slated for Belfast’s city park concession shack this summer

Contractors helped save people from burning building in Dover-Foxcroft

Piscataquis County may suddenly shift millions in federal aid to jail HVAC upgrades

Mainers can weigh in on CMP’s latest rate increase proposal

Auburn church will be turned into 20 apartments

Livermore Falls treasurer accused of driving under the influence

UMaine men’s hockey lands 2 transfers from Bentley