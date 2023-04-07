More than 600 people are registered for the 5K, 14-obstacle race on April 16 at Thomas College

WATERVILLE — More than 600 people are registered for the Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run on April 16 at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Thomas College’s campus on 180 West River Road in Waterville



This 15-obstacle race is fun for the whole family, with a kids’ race, food trucks, beer tent, and a DJ. Racers can expect to be in and out of mud, to crawl over and under obstacles including monkey bars, haybales, and tire flips.



The Mud Run is proudly sponsored by Central Maine Motors and Lakeside Landscape.

Registration closes Saturday, April 8, and is available online. Day-of registration is available for those who do not register before April 8. The cost of the run is $45. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation.

Schedule of events:

8:45 a.m. – First heat of runners takes off!

Every 15 minutes, another heat leaves

9 a.m. – the greatest number of racers take off around this time

11 a.m. – Awards ceremony

12 p.m. – Kids’ race