ORONO — The University Volunteer Ambulance Corps will host an open house event on Monday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UVAC’s bay in the Cutler Health Building. The event will mark the arrival and installation of new equipment, including a donated wireless router, safety equipment and software that will be installed in an ambulance.

This installation is the second phase of upgrades that are being made at UVAC. NEWCOM has already completed the installation of a 360 degree camera on campus.

According to UVAC Chief of Service Aiden Koplovsky, representatives from NEWCOM — as well as installers from Sugarloaf Ambulance, a professional camera crew from Cradlepoint as well as representatives from Brigade, HAAS Automation and Maine EMS — are expected to be present. In addition, invites have gone out to area fire and EMS chiefs.

Koplovsky noted that the new equipment will enable UVAC to track the ambulance and securely transmit data from the ePCR and cardiac monitor system to not only a cloud-based network, but also to hospitals and mutual aid partners.