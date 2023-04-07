Potentially record breaking high temperatures are expected across the state next week.

While temperatures ran near average Friday afternoon, the wind will made it feel chilly at times. Winds gusted upwards of 40 mph throughout the state, nearing 50 mph in the mountains.

This weekend, sunshine will be working overtime both Saturday and Sunday with few clouds. Easter Sunday itself should be mainly sunny with highs near 50.

On Monday a jet stream will pass to our north and warmer air will start to invade the state.

This will allow for a more southerly flow bringing in warmer air to the region.

Highs next week will slowly climb as the week progresses from the near 60 on Monday to the 70s for the middle of the week.

It will likely be a little cooler near the coast due to a sea breeze some days.

Enjoy these temperatures, as it will likely cool off some next weekend.