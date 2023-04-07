Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Maine firefighters with cancer have to fight to get workers’ comp
New data show employers challenged all but one of the firefighters who submitted cancer claims over the last decade.
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 1985 death of abandoned newborn
Lee Ann Daigle abandoned her newborn infant in a Frenchville gravel pit in December 1985.
Bowdoin community reeling over Russian imprisonment of journalist Evan Gershkovich
Bowdoin College alum Evan Gershkovich’s detainment is the first time an American journalist has been imprisoned by Russia since the Cold War.
1st commercial batch of Kingfish’s Maine-farmed yellowtail ready for harvest
The upcoming yellowtail harvest is a milestone after years of efforts to establish new large-scale aquaculture farms in Maine.
Music brought together this international band of Mainers
The intergenerational musical group Bondeko fuses Latin and jazz influences with the sound of Albanian accordion and Guinean drums.
Maine’s spring bird migration is sneaky and intense
“Spring migration is intense. It’s a balancing act for many. Northbound migrants want to beat their competitors to the best nesting spots, but not arrive so early that they freeze or starve.”
‘Queen’ gets audience buzzing about the certainty of science with a diverse cast and crew
The scientists in Penobscot Theatre Company’s production of “Queen” know there’s something strange affecting the bees.
County man drove 1,500 miles this year trying to photograph a fox. He finally got his wish.
Steve Cyr has been hoping to catch a glimpse of some red foxes for months, and his patience finally paid off on Wednesday morning.
New athletic director shares his vision for the future of UMaine sports
The University of Maine System is always financially strapped and enrollment is declining, but Jude Killy has high hopes.
In other Maine news …
Old Port Pat’s Pizza will be closing this weekend
Bowdoin graduate and Tennessee lawmaker expelled from legislature over gun protest
Aaron Frey’s deputy tasked with investigating relationship with colleague
UMaine baseball center fielder having bounceback season
Man accused of burglarizing 17 cars in the Naples, Sebago area
Legislature rejects bill to repeal plastic bag ban
Bonny Eagle school district removes 8 books from library pending review