Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

New data show employers challenged all but one of the firefighters who submitted cancer claims over the last decade.

Lee Ann Daigle abandoned her newborn infant in a Frenchville gravel pit in December 1985.

Bowdoin College alum Evan Gershkovich’s detainment is the first time an American journalist has been imprisoned by Russia since the Cold War.

The upcoming yellowtail harvest is a milestone after years of efforts to establish new large-scale aquaculture farms in Maine.

The intergenerational musical group Bondeko fuses Latin and jazz influences with the sound of Albanian accordion and Guinean drums.

“Spring migration is intense. It’s a balancing act for many. Northbound migrants want to beat their competitors to the best nesting spots, but not arrive so early that they freeze or starve.”

The scientists in Penobscot Theatre Company’s production of “Queen” know there’s something strange affecting the bees.

Steve Cyr has been hoping to catch a glimpse of some red foxes for months, and his patience finally paid off on Wednesday morning.

The University of Maine System is always financially strapped and enrollment is declining, but Jude Killy has high hopes.

In other Maine news …

Old Port Pat’s Pizza will be closing this weekend

Bowdoin graduate and Tennessee lawmaker expelled from legislature over gun protest

Aaron Frey’s deputy tasked with investigating relationship with colleague

UMaine baseball center fielder having bounceback season

Man accused of burglarizing 17 cars in the Naples, Sebago area

Legislature rejects bill to repeal plastic bag ban

Bonny Eagle school district removes 8 books from library pending review

Climate change is worsening Lake Auburn’s water quality