BREWER — Featuring a national touring act, community building, and faith sharing, the Maine Catholic Youth Day will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church on 531 N. Main Street in Brewer. To register yourself or parish youth, please contact Shawn Gregory, coordinator of youth ministry in the Diocese of Portland, at Shawn.Gregory@portlanddiocese.org or 207-321-7813.

The keynote presenters will be the acclaimed Doug and Dave Show. Talented storytellers, musicians, and stewards of the faith, Doug Brummel and Dave Wilson joined forces in 2018 to create an entertaining and faith-filled experience. The pair has recorded two albums of faith-in-action music, toured the country with their interactive live show, and performed at parishes, schools, and conferences, including the National Catholic Youth Conference and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry Conference. Doug and Dave are based in Colorado and have earned the respect of many Church leaders for their innovation, creativity, and engagement.

The theme of Maine Catholic Youth Day is “Breaking Bread” and will also feature fun activities and Mass with Bishop Robert Deeley. There will be several breakout sessions, some of which will include different levels for those who are just starting on their journey and those who want to dive deeper. The event also includes lunch and dinner.

“We have worked diligently to bring all the pieces together for this event,” said Shawn Gregory, coordinator of youth ministry for the Diocese of Portland. “I encourage all youth in Maine to gather for this day to celebrate Catholic faith!”