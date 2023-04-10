OUT Maine is proud to partner with Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Erickson Fields Preserve of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, and Rock City Cafe for the third annual Visions of Inclusion: Youth Pride Art Shows, Pride Walk, and Anthology.

The theme for the art and writing exhibitions follows Rockland Main Street’s “Visions of Inclusion.” According to Rockland Main Street “in order to have a resilient community, it is integral that all identities are included, celebrated, and given a platform to shape our future…expressing what it means to be a welcoming community and depicting one’s visions for the future.”

During the month of June, art and photography will be on display at Rock City Cafe and in the ArtLab window at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland. Prints of the art will be on display along the Pride Walk at Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport.

Visions of Inclusion 2022 Pride Anthology was featured on News Center Maine last year and is available to read on OUT Maine’s website. The anthology features poems and essays by LGBTQ+ and allied young adults. This year, youth will be involved with the whole process of creating and publishing the 2023 Anthology, including typesetting and graphic layout.

LGBTQ+* and allied youth of all ages (22 and younger) are invited to submit art, photography, and writing to be included in the Art Shows and Anthology.

To submit media for Visions of Inclusion: Youth Pride Art Shows, Pride Walk, and Anthology go to https://www.outmaine.org/programs/youth/youth-pride/. You can also email maggie@outmaine.org for more information.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.

*LGBTQ+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer or Questioning.