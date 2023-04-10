BANGOR — The offices of Maine’s Congressional Delegation will host a Military Academy Seminar in cooperation with Maine Maritime Academy Tuesday, April 12 at the Bangor Hilton Garden Inn from 6–8 p.m. Registration is from 5:30–6 p.m. Students, parents and guidance counselors who are interested in the application process for the United States Military, Naval, Air Force, Merchant Marine and Coast Guard Academies, state maritime academies, as well as private military colleges, Reserve Officer Training Corps, and National Guard Scholar programs are encouraged to attend.



There will be a short presentation by representatives from the various organizations, followed by an opportunity to collect applications and brochures and speak with the individual representatives. Also, congressional aides from the offices of U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden will be available to answer questions regarding the congressional nomination process.



In order to register please contact the Maine Maritime Academy at 207-326-2207, online at https://bit.ly/3W2iQqn or email: admissions@mma.edu. Preregistration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn

250 Haskell Road

Bangor, Maine, 04401, USA

When: Tuesday, April 11, 6-8 p.m.