WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces it will host its 129th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Thomas College will also hold its Honors Convocation ceremony on Friday evening, May 12 at 4 p.m.

Provost Thomas S. Edwards, Ph.D, is pleased to announce the speakers, marshals, and honorary degree recipients for the 129th annual commencement ceremonies.

Representing the Undergraduate Division as Class Speaker will be Shawnna Leigh Frost. Frost is from Milford, New Hampshire and is graduating cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in psychology with a concentration in forensics and a minor in criminal justice. After graduation, she plans to attend Merrimack College’s program in clinical mental health counseling.



Representing the Graduate Division as Graduate Class Speaker will be Sydney Alexis Plourde. Plourde is from Lisbon and is graduating with a master of business administration degree. Plourde graduated with her bachelor’s degree in business administration in three years in 2022. Plourde currently works at Thomas College as a student financial aid counselor and adjunct business professor.

Assisting the graduating class this year as marshals will be Jordan Catherine Magiera from Casco, and Madison M. Rock from Bridgton.

Magiera is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration with minors in English and entrepreneurship. After graduation, Mageria plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration from Thomas College, return as a Thomas College Community Assistant, and continue to build and run her business.

Rock is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and political science and a minor in diversity. After graduation, Rock will work as a development assistant at the Alfond Youth and Community Center while pursuing her master of business administration degree with a concentration in project management at Thomas College.



This year’s Honors Convocation speaker will be David C. Pease, senior vice president and director of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion for Bangor Savings Bank and Thomas College Trustee.

Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank, will be this year’s Commencement speaker. Miale will be awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at this year’s Commencement ceremonies.

Two other individuals will be recognized with honorary degrees at this year’s ceremony: Tim Wilson, senior advisor to Seeds of Peace and Norman S. Elvin, president of G&E Roofing.

For more information on these individuals and on the 129th Commencement ceremonies, please visit our website at thomas.edu/commencement.