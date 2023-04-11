The owner of Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery announced Tuesday he will pass off ownership of the chain in preparation for his retirement.

Randy Wadleigh said he considered selling to a merger-and-acquisition company, but ultimately decided transitioning ownership to longtime employee Jason Clay was best for the company’s future.

“He’s smart, respected, educated, tech savvy, a hard worker, great listener and most importantly, rooted in the community,” Wadleigh said. “He’s been part of the Governor’s family for 17 years. Jason gives our brand the best shot to be successful for decades to come.”

Clay will take the helm of the company’s five locations across the state at the end of next month.

Both Wadleigh and Clay said they are working toward a “seamless transition” as Wadleigh hangs up his hat.

“While I’m sure that some things will be different when the transition happens, we have a great concept with great people,” Clay said. “We’ll continue to follow this path and build on what Governor’s has been all about for the past 63 years.”