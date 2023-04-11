A 40-year-old Alfred man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say his wife was discovered dead at their home.

Police were called to a disturbance at the home at 81 Waterboro Road just before 3:00 p.m. Monday, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 39-year-old Kristan Crow. Her husband, James Crow, was not home. He was located later that day in the parking lot of a Lyman gas station and taken into custody, Moss said.

Kristan Crow’s body was taken to the state medical examiner for autopsy. The manner of her death is unclear.

James Crow will make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at York County Superior Court via Zoom.