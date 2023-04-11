A Turner woman has been charged with buying 55 guns for other people over three months last year that allegedly went to southern California gangs.

Jennifer Scruggs, 35, was arrested Monday and made her first court appearance the same day in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Between March 20 and June 17, 2022, Scruggs allegedly bought the guns from three federally licensed firearms dealers in Auburn, Turner and Whitefield. Buying guns for other people, known as straw purchases, is illegal. Individuals who buy guns must declare under oath that they are buying the weapons for their own use.

The individuals Scruggs allegedly bought the guns for are not named in court documents.

Scruggs is charged with 10 counts of making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm from a licensed dealer. She allegedly bought the guns during 10 different trips to dealers.

Two of the guns have been recovered by Los Angeles police, the complaint said. One was seized after a person fired it several times shouting, “Crypts,” the name of a well-known gang, the document said.

She did not enter pleas Monday because she has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

She is being held without bail until a hearing can be held to determine if there are conditions on which she could be released on bail. That date has not been set.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has asked that she be held without bail until her case is concluded, according to information posted on the court system electronic case filing system.

The complaint, filed Feb. 27, was sealed until Scruggs’ arrest Monday. She was interviewed by investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on three separate occasions last year, according to the document.

Scruggs initially told agents that she bought the guns as an investment, the complaint said. She allegedly changed her story at least twice before telling police the guns went to gang members in Los Angeles. Scruggs also allegedly told investigators that two of the guns were stolen from her home by visitors. She did not report the theft to police and the guns have not been recovered, the complaint said.

Scruggs’ attorney, Julia Pitney of Portland, declined Tuesday to comment on the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, also declined to comment. It is the practice of the office not to comment on pending cases.

The Boston office of the ATF did not return an inquiry Tuesday about whether this was a record number of guns purchased by an individual in Maine.

If convicted, Scruggs faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.