Band Member and songwriter for “The Slouch in the Couch Children’s Corner Band,” Stephen J. Hemenway, announces the release of a new music album from the band titled, “Songun’s Fer Youngun’s.” The original music features upbeat songs including three “book” songs that tell the stories of three published “Slouch in the Couch” children’s picture books.

Billed as, “The Original Rock n’ Roll Band for all ages,” the new album can be heard on over 150 music platforms, including but not limited to, Itunes, Spotify, Amazon, Youtube and Deezer. For more information, go to the band’s webpage at: slouch.org.