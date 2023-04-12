Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Sandy Oliver’s recent food column was not only a month late for a boiled dinner on St. Patrick’s Day, she went into great detail about making it, while missing the main point. She spoke about the gray corned beef, but neglected to tell how to make it. The Marjorie Standish recipe for corned beef is so much fun and healthier!

Add water to a large crock. I bought mine at Walmart for $13. Keep adding salt (I use kosher) while stirring, until a raw unpeeled potato floats to the top of the water. Take out the potato, add one or two beef roasts making sure they are submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 10-14 days. Fun and done. I do this in the fall and around St. Patrick’s Day or whenever there’s a good sale on roasts.

Jane Newcomb

Owls Head