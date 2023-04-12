Another high fire danger day in store for Wednesday, with dry air, sunny skies and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be sunny once again, with temperatures around 60. With the very dry conditions and breezy winds, the fire danger will continue.

Thursday also will be mild and sunny, and with a lot less wind.

Temperatures across the state will range from the 60s at the coast to the mid- to even high 70s inland.

Friday will be the warmest day this week, with widespread temperatures in the 70s. Many towns will approach record highs on Friday afternoon, though a coastal seabreeze will likely moderate them for the afternoon and evening.

More typical April weather returns for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, with partly sunny skies.

Sunday also will be in the 50s or even high 40s with the chance for rain.

Widespread rain moves in late Sunday night and into Monday. We should clear out for Monday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

More showers chances are in the forecast for next Tuesday as well. The day will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid-50s.