Today is Wednesday Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The best place to look for any meteorite fragments is near Waite in Washington County.

A Tuesday recount requested by the Senate president resulted in Troy Jackson gaining an additional vote.

Councilor Eileen McLaughlin became emotional as she expressed her concerns about the use of labyrinths in pagan and satanic practices.

Aroostook County’s visitors spent more than $160 million in 2022 on lodging, transportation, food, entertainment and other expenses.

No members of the public attended the Tuesday night board meeting, and there was no mention of the charges against Superintendent Elaine Boulier.

One of the guns seized by Los Angeles police was fired several times by a person shouting “Crypts,” the name of a well-known gang, according to court records.

The plea deal’s details were not made public Tuesday, but the former candidate for governor will reportedly spend some time behind bars.

A Republican lawmaker used Attorney General Aaron Frey’s relationship with a subordinate to argue for letting Mainers elect top state posts.

Brenna Jones spent her high school years sleeping in her car and on friends couches.

Interest rate hikes have driven Maine homebuyers to look for less expensive homes, which remain in short supply.

Pat’s Pizza and Bull Feeney’s have closed, but there’s plenty of new food and drink options to explore.

Popular YouTube and TikTok feed Mythical Kitchen posted this video detailing how to make a “Bangor-style pizza.”

Chip Loring has won or shared at least 13 Kenduskeag Stream championships, so he knows a thing or two about staying afloat.

In other Maine news …

Susan Collins and lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs

Susan Collins among rare Republicans critical of judge’s abortion pill ruling

Joe Biden calls family of Bowdoin alum detained as spy in Russia

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to lowest level in a year

Father wants answers in the Christmas death of his 3-year-old daughter

Alfred man charged with murder after wife found dead in home

11-year-old girl was reported missing after climbing tree to avoid school

Monson group is hosting a competition to give $12K to local entrepreneurs

Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery has a new owner

New Auburn Olive Garden will soon open its doors

123-year-old Maine schooner up for auction

Surging UMaine baseball team has one of the best offenses in the nation

Jeremy Swayman honors late UMaine hockey coach after Bruins’ win