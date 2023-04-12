Today is Wednesday Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
There’s a $25K reward for anyone who can recover the Down East meteorite
The best place to look for any meteorite fragments is near Waite in Washington County.
Troy Jackson’s opponent retains Allagash office after recount
A Tuesday recount requested by the Senate president resulted in Troy Jackson gaining an additional vote.
Houlton approves labyrinth for public park despite councilor’s ‘satanic’ concerns
Councilor Eileen McLaughlin became emotional as she expressed her concerns about the use of labyrinths in pagan and satanic practices.
Tourists spent more in Aroostook County last year thanks to social media
Aroostook County’s visitors spent more than $160 million in 2022 on lodging, transportation, food, entertainment and other expenses.
SAD 42 maintains regular operations despite superintendent’s felony charges
No members of the public attended the Tuesday night board meeting, and there was no mention of the charges against Superintendent Elaine Boulier.
Turner woman charged with buying 55 guns in Maine for California gang
One of the guns seized by Los Angeles police was fired several times by a person shouting “Crypts,” the name of a well-known gang, according to court records.
Eliot Cutler reaches agreement to serve jail time in child porn case
The plea deal’s details were not made public Tuesday, but the former candidate for governor will reportedly spend some time behind bars.
AG’s relationship cited in new bid to have top Maine posts elected
A Republican lawmaker used Attorney General Aaron Frey’s relationship with a subordinate to argue for letting Mainers elect top state posts.
A UMaine student who grew up homeless tries to find solutions for others
Brenna Jones spent her high school years sleeping in her car and on friends couches.
‘Unpredictability’ reigns in Maine’s housing market
Interest rate hikes have driven Maine homebuyers to look for less expensive homes, which remain in short supply.
The latest additions to Portland’s food and drink scene
Pat’s Pizza and Bull Feeney’s have closed, but there’s plenty of new food and drink options to explore.
What is a ‘Bangor-style’ pizza? And why does it have peanuts on it?
Popular YouTube and TikTok feed Mythical Kitchen posted this video detailing how to make a “Bangor-style pizza.”
The advice a lifelong paddler tells new Kenduskeag Stream racers
Chip Loring has won or shared at least 13 Kenduskeag Stream championships, so he knows a thing or two about staying afloat.
In other Maine news …
Susan Collins and lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
Susan Collins among rare Republicans critical of judge’s abortion pill ruling
Joe Biden calls family of Bowdoin alum detained as spy in Russia
Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to lowest level in a year
Father wants answers in the Christmas death of his 3-year-old daughter
Alfred man charged with murder after wife found dead in home
11-year-old girl was reported missing after climbing tree to avoid school
Monson group is hosting a competition to give $12K to local entrepreneurs
Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery has a new owner
New Auburn Olive Garden will soon open its doors
123-year-old Maine schooner up for auction
Surging UMaine baseball team has one of the best offenses in the nation
Jeremy Swayman honors late UMaine hockey coach after Bruins’ win