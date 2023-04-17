BREWER – Andrea Beaton and Troy MacGillivray will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street.



Beaton comes from a long line of musicians, composers and dancers. Both the Beaton and MacMaster sides of her family are well known and respected as some of Cape Breton’s finest musicians, dancers and composers. She is an award-winning fiddler, tune composer and recording artist who is known for her powerful bow and driving style. She tours and teaches internationally and is in great demand as a teacher at music camps and fiddling/dancing workshops.

She has released six solo albums, one duo album with her father, Kinnon Beaton, and three books of her original tunes. She also recorded an album with her family “The Beaton family of Mabou” in 2007 for the Smithsonian Institute. Most of her solo albums were nominated for awards, and her 2010 CD, ‘Branches,’ won the Canadian East Coast Music Award “Instrumental Recording of the Year!

MacGillivray of Lanark, Nova Scotia is a master of both Cape Breton Scottish fiddle and piano traditional music. From a young age, he has impressed audiences with his fiddle, piano and step dancing skills. He has performed all over Canada, the U.S. and U.K. The Netherlands, Gemany, Japan, and Australia. He has a deep commitment to his musical heritage. The Lanark MacGillivrays and MacDonalds have been proprietors of the Gaelic tradition for decades.

Winner, 2009 ECMA Roots/Traditional Group Recording of theYear for When Here Meets There.

