Machias Savings Bank has announced that Jay Hood has joined the Bank as chief lending officer. Hood will be a member of the executive leadership team, work closely with the bank’s business banking and cash management teams, cultivate key client relationships, and support the management and growth of business banking activities across the state.

Hood fills the role previously occupied by Chris Fitzpatrick, who now serves as EVP, Business Banking, and has announced his retirement later this year. Fitzpatrick is looking forward to working alongside three generations of family on the family’s potato farm in Houlton as his next adventure.

“We’re excited to welcome Jay, who has already demonstrated his leadership abilities in this role,” said Larry Barker, president & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “We’re also very grateful to Chris Fitzpatrick for 22 years of service with the Bank, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Hood worked most recently as SVP regional commercial banking manager at NBT Bank where he managed the bank’s largest market with additional oversight throughout New England on large commercial real estate projects. Prior experience includes similar roles at Georgetown Bank as well as commercial lending roles at People’s United. Throughout Hood’s banking career he has volunteered and supported dozens of nonprofits and community organizations throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

A resident of Southern New Hampshire, Hood and his family are relocating to Maine where he has deep family roots. He holds a bachelor’s degree from North Park University.