Historically known as the “Sea Goddess Coronation,” the Maine Lobster Festival is proud to be expanding its Coronation event by opening up participation to anyone ages 16-22 who is passionate about being an advocate for Maine’s lobster industry, regardless of gender. The new title for this chosen representative will be “Maine Lobster Festival Delegate.”

Festival directors surveyed the local community and students and the feedback was overwhelming that this tradition should be updated and expanded to allow more young people to participate. The Festival has contributed increased prize money, and is pleased to be able to showcase all the talented youth in the community and beyond who are passionate about joining the fight for Maine’s Lobster Industry. The event will also include updates on the #SaveMaineLobstermen campaign and all contestants will share their ideas on how they can support the Maine Lobster Festival and the Lobster industry.

On the opening night of the Festival, Aug. 2, the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate will be chosen along with a runner-up and Miss/Mr. Congeniality. The winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000, the runner-up will receive $1,000, and Miss/Mr. Congeniality will receive $500. All participants will receive a $100 donation to be given to the local non-profit of their choice. The winner will represent the Maine lobster industry throughout the year at various festivals and events.

The application deadline is June 30. Full guidelines and application for 2023 can be found on the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation page of the Maine Lobster Festival website.

Five days of fun and feasting on the fabulous coast of Maine, the Maine Lobster Festival attracts thousands of people to the Midcoast region and has a long tradition of giving back to the local community. The 2023 Festival will be held Aug. 2-6 and will celebrate its 76th anniversary. For more information about the Maine Lobster Festival, visit the website at www.maine lobster festival.com, “like” it on Facebook, follow it on Twitter at @MELobsterFest, and on Instagram at @mainelobsterfest.