Robert Gomez of Biddeford finished 83rd in the men’s race at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday morning in a time of 2:27:25. Gomez was among the fastest Maine finishers.

There were more than 30,000 runners expected to participate in the race that starts in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ends 26.2 miles later on Boylston Street in Boston. Evans Chebet won the men’s elite race in 2:05:54, while Hellen Obiri was the fastest female finisher with a time of 2:21:38.

Other top finishers from Maine on the women’s side were Leigh Barrow of Falmouth, who finished in 2:49:44 and secured 75th place in the women’s race. Close behind was Michaela Spannaus from Portland who finished two spots later in 2:49:59.

In the men’s race, Thomas Harvey of Westbrook finished in 364th with a time of 2:36.19. Portland’s Ryan Collins finished in 384th place in 2:36:43.

Milo’s Rico Portalatin finished in 550th with a time of 2:39:11. Erik McCarthy of Orono ran a time of 2:41:59, good enough for 722nd.

Mary Pardi of Portland finished in 3:17:47, good enough for 1,352nd in the women’s race, while her daughter, Gina, finished in 3:19:44.

Mary Pardi and Gomez were among the runners who also completed the race in 2013, the year of the Boston Marathon bombing.