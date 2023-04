Versant Power reported thousands of outages in Brewer, Holden and Orrington Monday night. The cause of the outages is under investigation and crews are working quickly to restore power, according to a statement from Versant.

The outages were reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. According to Versant, 8,083 customers were without power as of 8:45 p.m.

Versant urges customers to stay away from downed power lines in the area.