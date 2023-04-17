A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Livermore.

The woman, who was from out of state and whose identity has not been released, was driving on Route 108, also known as Canton Road, when she collided with another vehicle, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details about the woman or the other driver have been released.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash, and will identify those involved in the crash once family have been notified.