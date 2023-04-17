Today is Monday. The temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Bryce Basso remembered as a hard-working, well-liked Brewer High School athlete
Bryce Basso was a starting defensive back for the Brewer Witches football team, and his teammates remember his even-keeled demeanor. The 17-year-old died Friday after falling while hiking in the Otter Cliffs area with friends in Acadia National Park.
Bangor takes a new approach after years of dismantling homeless encampments
Before dismantling the Valley Avenue homeless encampment, Bangor spent three months finding housing for the 20 people living there.
These Maine are still hotspots for vacation homes
Maine towns like Bethel and Rangeley are seeing demand for vacation homes exceeding supply and prices remaining high.
Maine cities and towns struggle to implement pioneering housing law
Maine towns and cities face a July 1 deadline to update their ordinances to make it easier to develop affordable housing.
Maine Democrats condemn white nationalist mailers sent to lawmakers
The mailers purport to outline “AntiWhite” actions based on the racist idea that immigration undermines the racial identity of white Americans.
Proposed rural Maine regional high school threatened by lack of money
The regional high school is an effort to pool resources as enrollment declines across Corinth, Dexter, Guilford and Milo.
Bangor historian’s 9th book juxtaposes historic photographs with present-day images
Richard Shaw’s ninth title, “Bangor: Then and Now,” is a collection of images showing the past and present of the Queen City.
Owner of condemned Bucksport motel property sues town
Asad Khaqan claims Bucksport’s code enforcement officer presented misleading information to the public in order to condemn the motel.
Retired police chief to open Madawaska restaurant
Ross DuBois is keeping his maternal grandmother’s recipes alive and plans to serve her carrot cake at the Madawaska restaurant.
Canadian mining company woos Mainers despite missing crucial deadline
Wolfden missed a March deadline to provide the state with information about its proposed underground mining operation at Mount Chase.
Construction issues delay Presque Isle veterans clinic
The Presque Isle facility will replace the Caribou clinic, and at more than 8,000 square feet it will be 50 percent larger.
Conditions should be ideal for annual Meduxnekeag River race
Unless there’s a prolonged downpour, the water conditions might be just about perfect for the Meduxnekeag River.
Canadian kayaker claims record 17th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race title
Trevor MacLean covered the course in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 32 seconds while claiming his record 17th overall title.
PLUS: Watch the most thrilling part of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race as paddlers took on Six Mile Falls.
AND: You can relive this year’s Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race with photos of paddlers braving the rapids at Six Mile Falls.
Anna Connors is the fastest sprinter Bangor’s ever seen
Not only did Anna Connors recently win a state title despite an ankle injury, she won three last year competing with a quadriceps injury.
In other Maine news …
Fire chief calls it an ‘absolute miracle’ train crew escaped rural Maine derailment
Police: South Portland teen’s arrest by SWAT team may have averted attack
Mexico police officer who shot 2 people in 12 months cleared in 2022 shooting
Caribou man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charge
Woman killed in Livermore collision
Auburn man identified as pedestrian fatally struck on Thursday
AG’s relationship with subordinate under independent review
State watchdog finds fault in DHHS handling of Maddox Williams case, but clears department
Maine maintains access to abortion drug without restrictions
On day 5 of corridor jury trial, attorneys for CMP’s parent company rest their case
Former Sea Dog Brewing employees say they learned of South Portland closure through Facebook
‘The Henry’ to open this summer in former Bull Feeney’s location
Belfast’s park concession stand will sell egg rolls, not tacos, this summer
State funding could give Caribou residents more broadband options
New Waco siege TV series is based on a Bangor survivor’s book
Smoke from controlled burn drifts over Casco Bay
Portland to remove homeless encampment off Bayside Trail
UMaine’s tick lab can now detect 2 more tick-borne diseases
Binghamton snaps UMaine baseball’s 10-game winning streak
UMaine baseball’s first baseman is an offensive juggernaut
UMaine men’s basketball team lands transfer from Drake