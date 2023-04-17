Today is Monday. The temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Bryce Basso was a starting defensive back for the Brewer Witches football team, and his teammates remember his even-keeled demeanor. The 17-year-old died Friday after falling while hiking in the Otter Cliffs area with friends in Acadia National Park.

Before dismantling the Valley Avenue homeless encampment, Bangor spent three months finding housing for the 20 people living there.

Maine towns like Bethel and Rangeley are seeing demand for vacation homes exceeding supply and prices remaining high.

Maine towns and cities face a July 1 deadline to update their ordinances to make it easier to develop affordable housing.

The mailers purport to outline “AntiWhite” actions based on the racist idea that immigration undermines the racial identity of white Americans.

The regional high school is an effort to pool resources as enrollment declines across Corinth, Dexter, Guilford and Milo.

Richard Shaw’s ninth title, “Bangor: Then and Now,” is a collection of images showing the past and present of the Queen City.

Asad Khaqan claims Bucksport’s code enforcement officer presented misleading information to the public in order to condemn the motel.

Ross DuBois is keeping his maternal grandmother’s recipes alive and plans to serve her carrot cake at the Madawaska restaurant.

Wolfden missed a March deadline to provide the state with information about its proposed underground mining operation at Mount Chase.

The Presque Isle facility will replace the Caribou clinic, and at more than 8,000 square feet it will be 50 percent larger.

Unless there’s a prolonged downpour, the water conditions might be just about perfect for the Meduxnekeag River.

Trevor MacLean covered the course in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 32 seconds while claiming his record 17th overall title.

PLUS: Watch the most thrilling part of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race as paddlers took on Six Mile Falls.

AND: You can relive this year’s Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race with photos of paddlers braving the rapids at Six Mile Falls.

Not only did Anna Connors recently win a state title despite an ankle injury, she won three last year competing with a quadriceps injury.

In other Maine news …

Fire chief calls it an ‘absolute miracle’ train crew escaped rural Maine derailment

Police: South Portland teen’s arrest by SWAT team may have averted attack

Mexico police officer who shot 2 people in 12 months cleared in 2022 shooting

Caribou man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charge

Woman killed in Livermore collision

Auburn man identified as pedestrian fatally struck on Thursday

AG’s relationship with subordinate under independent review

State watchdog finds fault in DHHS handling of Maddox Williams case, but clears department

Maine maintains access to abortion drug without restrictions

On day 5 of corridor jury trial, attorneys for CMP’s parent company rest their case

Former Sea Dog Brewing employees say they learned of South Portland closure through Facebook

‘The Henry’ to open this summer in former Bull Feeney’s location

Belfast’s park concession stand will sell egg rolls, not tacos, this summer

State funding could give Caribou residents more broadband options

New Waco siege TV series is based on a Bangor survivor’s book

Smoke from controlled burn drifts over Casco Bay

Portland to remove homeless encampment off Bayside Trail

UMaine’s tick lab can now detect 2 more tick-borne diseases

Binghamton snaps UMaine baseball’s 10-game winning streak

UMaine baseball’s first baseman is an offensive juggernaut

UMaine men’s basketball team lands transfer from Drake

UMaine freshman hockey forward enters transfer portal