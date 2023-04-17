The box standard April weather is returning this week to Maine.

Monday will be cool and damp. We’ll see periods of showers and drizzle throughout the day, with pockets of heavier showers in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s.

A few showers linger into Tuesday, but overall it looks somewhat drier. Temperatures will reach the mid- to high 50s, and the skies will remain overcast.

The chance for rain diminishes by Wednesday, but we’ll still be dealing with plenty of clouds. Highs will reach the low 50s, while the sun will possibly peek out now and then.

Sunny skies are expected to return Thursday, and it is looking far and away like the nicest day of the week. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s, with lots of sunshine.

Slightly cooler weather and cloudier skies are expected Friday, though it should still be a nice day with highs in the 50s.

Wet weather returns for the weekend, especially Sunday.