Rockwood Fire and Rescue is reporting a trail derailment with fire north of Rockwood.

The train contains hazardous materials, according to officials.

The tracks in that area are Central Maine and Quebec Railroad tracks which are now owned by Canadian Pacific Railway.

Rockwood is a village located in Somerset County on Moosehead Lake, not far from Greenville and Jackman.

People are being asked to stay clear of the area. Further information was not available on Saturday afternoon.