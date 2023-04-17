The Pennsylvania woman killed in a Sunday morning collision in Livermore has been identified.

Shelia Brown, 63, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2020 Mitsubishi SUV east on Route 108, also known as Canton Road, about 6:09 a.m. when a 2022 Subuaru driven by 30-year-old Kevin Gauthier of Auburn crossed the centerline and collided head-on with her, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Gauthier was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.