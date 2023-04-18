THOMASTON – Fans of Cuban song and dance, take note: Maine’s popular band Primo Cubano will perform during a Latin Dance Night Friday, April 21 at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street The music will run 7-9 p.m. and, yes, space is limited, so advance admission purchase is strongly recommended.

Paul D’Alessio formed Primo Cubano in 2007, after a Brunswick/Trinidad Sister City trip to Cuba. The current lineup features D’Alessio on trés, a guitar-like Cuba instrument, and vocals; Marc Chillemi on trumpet, percussion and vocals; Lenny Hatch on congas, bongo and bell; Duane Edwards on upright bass; and Eric Winter on timbales, percussion and lead vocals.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $23 day-of-show (if available), via Eventbrite. The Block Saloon will have a cash bar for those 21 and older, and there will be concessions via donation. Watts Hall Community Arts Watts Hall Community Arts is the nonprofit tasked by the Town of Thomaston, Maine, to manage and promote use of the second floor of the historic downtown Watts Hall. For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.