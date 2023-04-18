PALMYRA – Join us as we celebrate sewing and quilting! Friday, April 21 at the Palmyra Community Center, 4 Madawaska Road.

Learn tools and terms of the trade; view handmade items; try a sewing machine; look at different fabrics. If you sew, bring your handmade items to share with others. If you have never sewn before, come and immerse yourself in the world of sewing. Modern and antique sewing machines and fabric pieces will be available for you to try sewing. Quilts and sewn items will be on display.

Some of the activities include:

Stitch a Line

View Sewn Items

See Antique Sewing Machines

Learn the Lingo

Hand Sew a Heart

Sew a Four Patch

Try a Treadle (Sewing Machine)

Free Motion Quilt

Light refreshments will be provided. You receive a free prize for coming and you can sign up for the door prize.

Adults and children over ten years of age interested in the world of sewing, quilting, and textile are welcome!

No entrance fee. Please visit facebook.com/StarClusterQuilts for event details.