Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point since August 2021.

There are now 78 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 94 on Friday and down from 92 last Tuesday. Data were not available between Friday and Tuesday.

Of those, eight people are in critical care and none is on a ventilator, state data show.

Maine hasn't seen COVID-19 hospitalizations fall this low since Aug. 15, 2021, when 74 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus. That comes as hospitalizations dipped below 100 last week for the first time since mid-December. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were this low was early during the surge of the delta variant in Maine. The variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated Mainers and caused hospitalizations to rapidly spike north of 200 by mid-September 2021. The subsequent omicron variant outbreak pushed COVID-19 hospitalizations to even higher levels before peaking at 436 in January 2022. Since the start of the month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 33 percent.