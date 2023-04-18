Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Thank you Charles Rasmussen ( in the Bangor Daily News on April 17) for succinctly elaborating upon a point I’ve been trying to make for years: While the AR-15 appears to be the weapon of choice for those wishing to commit mass murder, the ammunition it uses is actually the root problem.

As a first step toward sensible action, given the devastating damage the .223 round is specifically designed to impart to tissue and bone on its way through the human body, doesn’t it make sense to limit the weapon’s magazine capacity to something much less than 50 rounds?

Rodney L. Hanscom

Holden