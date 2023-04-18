More wet weather is expected Tuesday, but Maine should start drying out by Wednesday.

A few showers linger into Tuesday, but overall it looks somewhat drier. Temperatures will reach the mid- to high 50s, while skies remain overcast, though the sun may peek out now and then.

The chance for rain diminishes by Wednesday, but clouds will continue to linger, though areas of sun are possible. Highs will reach the low 50s.

Pollen levels really begin to ramp up Wednesday as plants bloom from Monday and Tuesday’s rain. Pollen levels then remain very high through the end of the week.

Sunshine is expected to return Thursday, and it is looking far and away like the nicest day this week. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s.

Slightly cooler weather with a few more clouds expected Friday, though should still be a nice day with highs in the 50s.

Saturday also will be mainly cloudy, mild in the 50s and dry. Wet weather may develop Sunday evening, with rain continuing into early next week.