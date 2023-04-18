Today is Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the 50s with rain and cloudy skies throughout the state. Springlike conditions will prevail this week after a spate of weather more typical of summer. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Eliot Cutler’s age and case backlog led to child porn plea deal
Prosecutor Robert Granger said that given Eliot Cutler’s age there was a possibility he wouldn’t see “the inside of a courtroom during his lifetime.”
How 2 Maine towns with the same name decided which had to change
Woodland — er, Baileyville — residents were not happy. They wondered why they had to change, when Woodland in The County didn’t even have its own post office.
Little Lad’s will expand into national markets with new Vermont plant
It will produce 2,000 pounds of popcorn in about five hours — an amount that would take the Corinth plant about a week.
Helsinki staffer shares experience from Ukrainian war zones in UMaine talk
Kyle Parker reflected on his time in Ukraine war zones with UMaine students and members of the public during a talk on campus Monday.
Ice out causes no major flooding on St. John and Aroostook rivers
Grimes Road in Fort Fairfield was closed over the weekend as two portions were washed over by the Aroostook River.
Hodgdon softball’s ace pitching duo wants to return team to Class D state finals
Last year’s team became the first in program history to win a regional title.
5 former UMaine hockey players will be skating in Stanley Cup playoffs
Gustav Nyquist, Jeremy Swayman, Ben Hutton, Ryan Lomberg and Devin Shore will all be vying for the Stanley Cup.
Maine’s Robert Gomez finishes 83rd in men’s race at Boston Marathon
Robert Gomez of Biddeford finished in 83rd overall in the men’s race at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday morning in a time of 2:27.25.
See the full results from the 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
Hundreds of paddlers competed Saturday in the 16.5-mile race from Kenduskeag Village to downtown Bangor.
Watch this hungry black bear raid a bird feeder in Bucksport
Mark and Rosemary Bamford looked in their backyard Wednesday night and saw a black bear chowing down on one of their bird feeders.
Woman accuses former Maine Catholic priest of abusing her
Pennsylvania woman killed in Livermore crash has been identified
Maine’s George Mitchell marks Northern Ireland peace deal
Gun manufacturers have made a dramatic exodus from Maine
The millions of dollars behind CMP’s anti-takeover ad blitz
ICE ordered to dig deeper to respond to Maine public records lawsuit
Mainers calling DHHS face wait times up to 4 hours
Down East food pantries see demand spike after SNAP cuts
New census data show where Maine’s newcomers are moving
11 people file to run for 4 Bar Harbor council seats in June
Nearly 8,100 Versant customers lose power in Brewer, Holden and Orrington