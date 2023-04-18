Today is Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the 50s with rain and cloudy skies throughout the state. Springlike conditions will prevail this week after a spate of weather more typical of summer. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Prosecutor Robert Granger said that given Eliot Cutler’s age there was a possibility he wouldn’t see “the inside of a courtroom during his lifetime.”

Woodland — er, Baileyville — residents were not happy. They wondered why they had to change, when Woodland in The County didn’t even have its own post office.

It will produce 2,000 pounds of popcorn in about five hours — an amount that would take the Corinth plant about a week.

Kyle Parker reflected on his time in Ukraine war zones with UMaine students and members of the public during a talk on campus Monday.

Grimes Road in Fort Fairfield was closed over the weekend as two portions were washed over by the Aroostook River.

Last year’s team became the first in program history to win a regional title.

Gustav Nyquist, Jeremy Swayman, Ben Hutton, Ryan Lomberg and Devin Shore will all be vying for the Stanley Cup.

Robert Gomez of Biddeford finished in 83rd overall in the men’s race at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday morning in a time of 2:27.25.

Hundreds of paddlers competed Saturday in the 16.5-mile race from Kenduskeag Village to downtown Bangor.

Mark and Rosemary Bamford looked in their backyard Wednesday night and saw a black bear chowing down on one of their bird feeders.

In other Maine news …

Woman accuses former Maine Catholic priest of abusing her

Pennsylvania woman killed in Livermore crash has been identified

Maine’s George Mitchell marks Northern Ireland peace deal

Gun manufacturers have made a dramatic exodus from Maine

The millions of dollars behind CMP’s anti-takeover ad blitz

ICE ordered to dig deeper to respond to Maine public records lawsuit

Mainers calling DHHS face wait times up to 4 hours

Down East food pantries see demand spike after SNAP cuts

New census data show where Maine’s newcomers are moving

11 people file to run for 4 Bar Harbor council seats in June

Nearly 8,100 Versant customers lose power in Brewer, Holden and Orrington