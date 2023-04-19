BELFAST — Penobscot Shores, Belfast Public Health, Belfast Emergency Service, and Waldo County YMCA are teaming up to promote free health and safety fairs to the community. Penobscot Shores invites the public to its Senior Health & Wellness Fair to be held on Thursday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its main building, the Ocean House. The Belfast Public Health, Belfast Emergency Service and Waldo County YMCA invite people of all ages and especially young people to their Community Safety/Health Fair on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Y.

Experts and representatives from area agencies, businesses and organizations dedicated to health, wellness and safety will be on hand to discuss and provide information about a wide-range of topics. At Penobscot Shores stop by to learn more about healthy aging, fitness and rehabilitation, heart health, diabetes and nutrition, home health and hospice services, aging and disability resources, safety and fraud prevention and so much more. At the Waldo County YMCA learn about child passenger safety seat checks, Narcan education, gun safety, fire safety by the Belfast Junior Fighter Program, Maine Poison Control, Maine CDC (ticks and browntail moths) and much more while having fun.

Tours of the Penobscot Shores will be available during their health fair and are also offered by appointment. Please call the Penobscot Shores front desk at 207-338-2332 for more information or the Belfast Public Nurse at 207-505-4940 or Belfast Emergency Service at 207-338-3362.

Penobscot Shores is an independent living oceanfront retirement community with cottages and apartments for sale. Residents enjoy maintenance free living, fine dining, transportation, and activities. Penobscot Shores is affiliated with Waldo County General Hospital and a member of the MaineHealth family. To learn more about Penobscot Shores, please call 207-338-2332, or visit www.penobscotshores.com.

Belfast Public Health Nursing Association: To promote and strengthen the complex health needs of individuals and families through prevention, education, early intervention and referral for those in the community whose health and social needs are not met by other agencies or programs.