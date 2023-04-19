MJFF film screening: “Four Winters”

April 20 6-9 p.m. | Free

FOUR WINTERS: A Story of Jewish Resistance during World War II

A film by Julia Mintz

“A stunning, heartfelt narrative of heroism and resilience” (Lincoln Center, NYJFF). See a trailer here: https://youtu.be/hmDR3j5vUsM

In this moving documentary, the last surviving Jewish partisans tell the little-known story of their four years in the forests of Ukraine and Poland, who organized to sabotage Nazis and their collaborators.

Screening is to be followed by a discussion with Anne Knowles (UMaine History) and Erica Nadelhaft (Education Coordinator, HHRC) moderated by Derek A. Michaud (UMaine Philosophy, Religious Studies, and Judaic Studies).

April 25th https://umaine.edu/judaicstudies/event/rabbi-rachel-isaacs/

Rabbi Rachel Isaacs, on “The Center for Small Town Jewish Life”

April 25 7-8:30 p.m. | Free

UMaine Judaic Studies is proud to present an evening with Rabbi Rachel Isaacs, executive director of the Center for Small Town Jewish Life at Colby College. The spiritual leader of Beth Israel Congregation in Waterville and Dorothy “Bibby” Levine Alfond chair in Jewish Studies at Colby, Rabbi Isaacs, was named one of “America’s Most Inspiring Rabbis” by the Jewish Daily Forward (2014). In 2016, she delivered the final Hanukkah benediction of the Obama administration at the White House.

Rabbi Isaacs will speak on the work of the Center for Small Town Jewish Life. Q&A and a light reception will follow. For those who cannot join us on campus, the event will be live-streamed on the UMaine Judaic Studies YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@umainejudaicstudies.

For more information, contact Derek A. Michaud, derek.a.michaud@maine.edu.