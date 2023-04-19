Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Am I the only one that is disturbed by Central Maine Power’s neglect of upgrading an aging, undersized grid near capacity?

As a consumer, what I see is CMP’s resistance to invest in upgrades to expand vital capacity of the grid to facilitate solar hookups, both commercial and residential. CMP would apparently rather profit from spending at least $950 million to gain what Wall Street analysts projected as a $60 million net profit per year for 20 years with their New England Clean Energy Connect.

I have thought long and hard about how to fix this, and try to get us to the future. I keep coming up with the answer being some version of a consumer-owned utility. What is your answer?

Clark Miller

Benton